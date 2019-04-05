Ghana and Cuba to build plant at Savelugu to eradicate malaria

Ghana and Cuba have agreed in principle to set up a plant in Ghana to produce a biological insecticide that will target the larval life stage of mosquitoes
.
The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has firmed up the preliminary understanding with Labiofam S.A of Cuba to set up the plant through a joint venture arrangement to produce the bio-larvicides which is a known effective method of stemming the growth and development of mosquitoes which cause malaria.
The President tabled the proposal last Thursday when he was conducted on a tour of the operations of Stella S.A. Chocolate Factory and Labiofam S.A as part of his three-day state visit to Cuba.
The bio-products manufacturing plant will also produce other biological products which will help combat agricultural pests such as the Fall
The President urged officials from Labiofam and their Ghanaian promoters to make sure that “we sign the technical services contract between West Africa Bio-products Limited and yourselves, and make sure that the arrangements for funding are in place so we can get going.”
Anxious to get on with the construction of the bio-larvicide factory in Savelugu, President Akufo-Addo said the construction of the factory would be a very fitting testimony of the 60 years of relations between Ghana and Cuba.
“Our relations with this country have been very good, right from the beginning, and we have always to remember that Ghana was the very first African country to recognise the government of the Cuban revolution. Establishing this plant in Ghana will be a very strong consolidation of our relations,” he stated
Antecedents
Addressing the officials of Labiofam S.A., President Akufo-Addo said Ghana spent substantial resources in the fight against malaria, and that was why “when I came here as Foreign Minister in 2006, I heard about you and took you to Ghana.”
He explained that before Ghana could concretise the relationship, however, “my party lost power in Ghana. So, the push for this project went down. Fortunately for the fight against malaria, I am back again, this time as President, no longer Minister.”
Stella S.A. chocolate
In addition, the President said an agreement was also being reached for the sale of Ghana’s cocoa liquor to the Stella S.A. Chocolate Factory in Cuba.
The two parties were also examining the possibility of Stella S.A. establishing a manufacturing facility in Ghana.