Ghana, Malta visa waiver for only diplomatic passports holders – Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has explained that the visa waiver deal between Ghana and Malta only applies to holders of diplomatic and service passports on official duties and not the general public
The statement comes on the back of media reports that Ghana had signed a visa waiver deal with Malta following a one-day visit by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the European country.
“It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration that some media outlets are disseminating information that the Government of Ghana and Malta have signed a Visa Waiver deal during the recent state visit of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Malta.”
“For the avoidance of doubt, the Ministry wishes to make it clear that the Agreement on the visa waiver which was signed during the state visit applies only to holders of diplomatic and service passports on official assignment to the two countries. The agreement will come into force after notification of both parties of the completion of the required national legal procedures,” the statement added.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said some of the Memorandum of understanding agreed between the two countries included:
i. Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income between the Governments of Ghana and Malta;
Agreement on the Waiver of Visa Requirements for holders of Diplomatic and Service Passports between the Governments of Ghana and Malta;
ii. Memorandum of Understanding on Bilateral Air Services Agreement between the Governments of Ghana and Malta;
iv. Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism between the Governments of Ghana and Malta; and
V. Memorandum of Understanding on Medicine between the Governments of Ghana and Malta.