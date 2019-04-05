fbpx

PDS suspends load management until further notice

BY: Jasmine Arku

The electricity service provider, Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited has suspended its load management timetable until further notice.

According to the Public Relations Officer of PDS, Mr William Boateng, the suspension follows a directive by GRIDCo that it has sufficient generation for areas affected by the load shedding programme.

This, according to Mr Boateng means that the planned outages for Saturday, April 6, 2019 and subsequent days will not be effected.

“We have been directed by GRIDCo to suspend the load management with immediate effect until further notice. It means that we are not following through the load management programme again. So whatever we published today for tomorrow is not going to be effected until further notice…the explanation is that there is sufficient generation,” he explained in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

The PDS released a load shedding schedule on Friday following a meeting with the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) on Thursday.

Eight regions were affected by the first official load shedding which lasted for 12 hours on Friday.

The second outage was to last for fourteen hours between 4 am and 6 pm on Saturday.

According to the PDS, the scheduled outages are due to the closure of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant.

