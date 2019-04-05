PDS suspends load management until further notice

The electricity service provider, Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited has suspended its load management timetable until further notice
.
This, according to Mr Boateng means that the planned outages for Saturday, April 6,
“We have been directed by GRIDCo to suspend the load management with immediate effect until further notice. It means that we are not following through the load management programme again. So whatever we published today for tomorrow is not going to be
The PDS released a load shedding schedule on Friday following a meeting with the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) on Thursday.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Eight regions were affected by the first official load shedding which lasted for 12 hours on Friday.
The second outage was to last for fourteen hours between 4 am and 6 pm on Saturday.
According to the PDS, the scheduled outages are due to the closure of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant.
PRESS RELEASE: PDS Suspends Load Management Schedule;