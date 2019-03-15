GRIDCo advises PDS to shed load

The Power Distribution Service (PDS) has been advised to shed load at various Bulk Supply Points to ensure system stability in Ghana's power distribution
The statement signed by GRIDCo's Head of Public Relations, Albert Kwasi Quainoo added that the construction has taken out of service the 330kV Aboadze-Tema transmission line traversing the road to enable the contractor to divert the power line.
GRIDCo anticipates that the construction works would be completed by Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
"GRIDCo has accordingly advised Power Distribution Services (PDS) to redistribute loads at various Bulk Supply Points to ensure system stability. This may result in outages to some electricity consumers," the statement said.
