CID boss Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah promoted to rank of COP

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has been promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police (COP)
.
The others are Mr George Tuffuor, Director-General of Finance, Mr Alex Amponsah Asiamah, Director-General of Services, Mr George Alex Mensah, Director-General of Operations, Mr Alphonse Adu-Amankwah, Eastern Regional Commander and Mr Timothy Yoosah Bonga, Northern Regional Police Commander.
The promotions take effect from April 1, 2019.
A memo, signed by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr David Asante-Apeatu said three others, Mr Francis Aboagye Nyarko, Director-General of Private Security Operations, Mr Ernest Kwabena Owusu, Deputy Regional Commander of Tema and Felix Ofosu Agyemang, Deputy Northern Regional Commander have been promoted from Assistant Commissioner to DCOPs while Chief Superintendent Kwasi Ofori and Mrs Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie have been promoted to Assistant Commissioners.
Nine other officers, all medical doctors have been promoted to Chief Superintendents.
COP Addo-Danquah was promoted to DCOP on November 1,
Background
Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah was recruited into the Ghana Police Service on July 27, 1990, and has risen through the ranks by dint of hard work and her desire to achieve higher academic laurels.
When she passed out, she was first posted to the Police Hospital Accounts Section as a constable.
After the 18 months probation, she was promoted to the rank of a Sergeant in 1992 because she enlisted with a Diploma in Business Studies Accounting Option which she obtained at the Kumasi Polytechnic between 1988 and 1990.
Having been promoted to Sergeant, she enrolled with the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana in 1995 and passed the Level Two examinations successfully and was promoted to Chief Inspector. This granted her
Best Cadet
In May 1999, out of a class of 48 (46 men and two women), she
In recognition of her remarkable accomplishment, a special staff of honour was ordered from the United Kingdom (UK) by the then Inspector General of Police (IGP) which was presented to her by the late Professor Evans Atta Mills who was then the Vice President.
Secondments
Along the line, she was made the administrator at the Police Hospital when the person in charge went on a Peace Keeping Mission. Later, she also had the opportunity to go on a Peace Mission in Kosovo where she acted as the Logistics and Finance Officer for Missing Persons Unit.
With her international peacekeeping operations experience in Kosovo under her staff belt, she was posted to the Police Headquarters Finance section.
She was granted a three-year study leave to pursue a programme in the UK with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).
COP Yaa Tiwaa, who by this time had demonstrated a knack for excellence in the academic area, ‘conquered’ all her papers before the stipulated time and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2006.
Her ACCA qualifications certified her to practice as an accountant in several jurisdictions including the United Kingdom and Ghana.
Upon her return, she was attached to the Controller and Accountant General's Department to learn first-hand information on Public Sector Accounting. Therefore, after 10 months, she was assigned to head the Commercial Crime Unit (CCRU) of the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Sevice for three years.
Interestingly, in addition to a tall list of achievements, she is also a Certified Fraud Examiner.
Due to her pioneering abilities and her record of turning departments around to achieve enviable heights, ACP Yaa Tiwaa was made to bring the then defunct CID Training School, which was located at the Police Training Depot, back to life.
There, she succeeded in training 550 detectives to help find proof of wrongdoing or to make recommendations for rectifying financial anomalies.
On November 6, 2013, when the then IGP, Mr Mohammed Alhassan, established the Ghana Police Staff Command College (GPCSC) at Winneba, she was appointed the first female Commandant of the college.
Early education/family background
COP Yaa Tiwaa, a second child among seven siblings, was born on August 19,
Born to Mr Kwame Adiya-Nimo and Nana Adwoa Agyekumwaa II, Queenmother of Banka, she started school at the Roman Catholic Primary and Middle Schools.
She had her secondary education at the Bompata Secondary before enrolling at the Kumasi Polytechnic.
She is married to Mr Ofosu Addo-Danquah, a lecturer at the Department of French at the University of Cape Coast.
She has a daughter and two sons.
DCOP Yaa Tiwaa who is a die-hard Catholic