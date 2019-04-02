Takoradi missing girls: Relative does not believe Police have found her sister

Rebecca Quayson, a relation of one of the three missing Takoradi girls says she does not believe that the Police have found the missing girls.
"Seriously, honestly speaking, I don't believe it," Madam Quayson, the sister of 18-year-old Ruth Love Quayson (last seen December 4, 2018) said in a radio interview with Accra based Joy FM.
Madam Quayson was reacting to an announcement by the Director-General of the CID, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah that the Police know the whereabouts of Ruth Love and two others (18-year-old Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, last seen December 21,
"I don't believe it, because at least you have my mom number if truly you have found my sister at least you will call my mom and tell her something... but you didn't tell us anything it is only this morning you are telling us you have found the girls... Unless we see our sister face-to-face that we will believe her".
Past disappointments
She recalled how her family received a similar announcement with hope in January this year only to be let down once again.
"The last time, they told us the kids are alive and they will bring them... When the Gender Minister said that it is almost three months now. Let us hear our sister's voice so that we will believe that truly, they have found her," she said.
The suspect in the kidnappings, Samuel Udoetuk-Wills made his fifth appearance at the Takoradi Magistrate court on March 4. The trial was adjourned to April 4.