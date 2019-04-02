Police know where the Takoradi missing girls are - CID

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has announced that the police now know the whereabouts of the three missing Takoradi girls.
"We know where the girls are", the Director-General of the CID, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday.
She has, therefore, urged the families of the three girls to "keep on keeping on".
"It's taken us over three months to even identify where the ladies are, and what we don't want to do is do anything that will jeopardise the safety of that. So we are working very hard. All the stakeholders are supposed to be on board are on board and hopefully, the girls will be brought back safe and sound", she added.
Read also: Help trace our missing girls – families appeal to
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The families of the three kidnapped girls in December threatened to sue the Police over the delay in finding the girls.
The missing girls are 18-year-old Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, last seen December 21, 2018, 21-year-old Priscilla Blessing Bentum, last seen on August 17,
The man suspected to be behind the kidnappings, Samuel Udoetuk-Wills, who broke cell and escaped from the custody of the Takoradi Metropolitan Police Command on December 30, 2018, was re-arrested by the police.
Udoetuk-Wills was recaptured on January 4, 2019.
He is a Nigerian and has been arraigned.
More to follow...