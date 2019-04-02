NSS releases posting of 9,018 nurses for 2019/2020

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released postings of 9,018 nurses for the 2019/2020 service year
.
The 2019/2020 service year for the newly trained nurses starts on
In a press statement signed and issued by the Executive Director of NSS, Mustapha Ussif, the NSS stated that “all eligible Nurses who registered for National Service are kindly requested to log onto the NSS website, www.nss.gov.gh to check their placements and then proceed to the various NSS Registration Centers to complete their registration processes.”
Below is a copy of the statement
The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has released postings of Nine thousand and eighteen (9,018) Nurses for the 2019/2020 service year to various health facilities in all the sixteen (16) regions across the country to undertake their mandatory one-year national service.
All eligible Nurses who registered for National Service are kindly requested to log onto the NSS website, www.nss.gov.gh to check their placements and then proceed to the various NSS Registration Centers to complete their registration processes.
Prospective Service Personnel and the general public are to note that registration and validation start on 4th April 2019.
For the avoidance of doubt, the following are the procedures that the Newly Trained
Nurses will have to go through to get registered and validated;
Visit the NSS website www.portal.nss.gov.gh
Click on check postings, and sign in to print a copy of the appointment letter.
Proceed to the user agency (health facility) for the endorsement of the appointment letter by the human resource manager with an official stamp.
After endorsement by the user agency, visit the NSS website to schedule an appointment indicating date and time for regional validation and acceptance.
National Service Personnel accepted by user agency and has booked
After validation, print a new appointment letter which has the “RAN” and
It is important to note that the 2019/2020 service year for the eligible Newly Trained Nurses starts on the 8th of April, 2019. SERVICE TO THE NATION
Management wishes to urge all the posted nurses to accept their placements and consider them as part of their contribution towards building a prosperous Ghana.
Thank you.
SIGNED.
HON. MUSTAPHA USSIF
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR