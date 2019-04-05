See today's PDS load shedding schedule

Power Distribution Services (PDS), the company that took over the management of the Electricity Company of Ghana has released a time table for power outages
.
The regions are; Eastern Region, Western Region (Western/Western North), Central Region, Volta Region (Volta/Oti Regions), Greater Accra Region (Accra/Tema) and Ashanti Region.
"Customers should please note that, since generation deficit varies, PDS may review the outages depending on the situation upstream i.e. Areas on supply may experience outages or scheduled outage areas may have their supply restored," separate releases by PDS said.
See the schedule below;
Background
PDS took over the management of the Electricity Company of Ghana on February 27 and have since been bedevilled by some challenges arising from power outages.
The PDS reported its first major challenge on March 12 when it announced that it was facing challenges upstream power supply to their Mallam Bulk Supply Point (BSP) and Graphic Road (BSP).
The challenges caused power outage within the Western and the Central parts of Accra.
On March 15, the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) advised the PDS to shed load at various Bulk Supply Points to ensure system stability in Ghana's electricity distribution.