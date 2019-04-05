fbpx

See today's PDS load shedding schedule

BY: Kweku Zurek
See today's PDS load shedding schedule
See today's PDS load shedding schedule

Power Distribution Services (PDS), the company that took over the management of the Electricity Company of Ghana has released a time table for power outages.

The widespread outages which PDS says are due to the shut down of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant affects eight regions of the country. The outages scheduled for Friday, April 5, 2019, will last for 12 hours - between 6 am to 6 pm.

The regions are; Eastern Region, Western Region (Western/Western North), Central Region, Volta Region (Volta/Oti Regions), Greater Accra Region (Accra/Tema) and Ashanti Region.

Related Articles

We cannot draw load shedding timetable — PDS

Ghana News Headlines

For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page

Why the PDS staff was attacked with a machete at Kokrobite

Power outages due to rainstorm - PDS

GRIDCo advises PDS to shed load

"Customers should please note that, since generation deficit varies, PDS may review the outages depending on the situation upstream i.e. Areas on supply may experience outages or scheduled outage areas may have their supply restored," separate releases by PDS said.

See the schedule below;

PDS LOAD SHEDDING TIME TABLE

Background

PDS took over the management of the Electricity Company of Ghana on February 27 and have since been bedevilled by some challenges arising from power outages.

The PDS reported its first major challenge on March 12 when it announced that it was facing challenges upstream power supply to their Mallam Bulk Supply Point (BSP) and Graphic Road (BSP).

The challenges caused power outage within the Western and the Central parts of Accra.

On March 15, the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) advised the PDS to shed load at various Bulk Supply Points to ensure system stability in Ghana's electricity distribution.