PCG of Europe Presbytery gears up for 10th anniversary

Daily Graphic Apr - 17 - 2023 , 15:39

The Europe Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has unveiled plans to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2024.

The Europe Presbytery is one of the two overseas presbyteries confirmed in 2014, at the 14th General Assembly of the Church, at Abetifi.

The other Presbytery, the North America-Australia Presbytery, is also gearing up for a similar celebration.

The year-long celebration will start with the official launch on April 23, 2023 at the Asomdwoe Mma Congregation in Hamburg, Germany.

Some of the activities planned for the commemoration include the traditional day, the PCG traditional way of worship and the social witness ministry in the various districts and communities with serving of hot food to the homeless, and running a telephone helpline for all people in the communities who need prayer.

There will also be street evangelism, a social impact project in Ghana, health talks, musical concerts, choral nights and a programme specially for the youth .

The climax of the celebrations will be a thanksgiving service in the United Kingdom in 2024.

Announcing the creation of the two Presbyteries at the opening ceremony of the 14th General Assembly of the Church in 2014, the then Moderator, Rt Rev. Prof. Emmanuel M. Martey, explained that the church would oversee the growing number of congregations in Europe, North America, and Australia.

The Europe Presbytery was inaugurated on 13th July 2014 with its headquarters in London.

Over the years, the PCG in Europe has grown in size and influence, and it has become an important part of the Ghanaian community in Europe.

The Presbytery continues to play a vital role in promoting the values and teachings of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and in supporting Ghanaians living abroad.

However, it also maintains a missionary focus and works to reach out beyond Ghanaians to other nationals with the gospel.

Its first Chairperson, Rev. Peter Kofi Nyarko, doubled as the District Minister of the South London District until September 2017, when the chairperson’s office was detached from the South London District Minister’s office.

Rev. Abamfo Ofori Atiemo is the current Chairperson of the Presbytery.

Currently, the Presbytery has oversight of three Districts in the UK and four in Europe covering congregations in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and the Czech Republic.

There are over 7,000 members in 54 congregations, 24 preaching points, and six Global Presbyterian Worship Centres (GPWCs).



Thanking God

In a build up to the launch and celebrations, the Minister-in-charge of the PCG Christ Congregation, East London, Rev. Edith Addo-Yobo said commemorating the 10th anniversary was a step in the right direction as it would serve as a genuine invitation to all and sundry to share in the joy as we thank God for His faithfulness.

She said having a Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana overseeing more than 50 congregations in eleven countries of Europe, and still expanding, was a significant development, reminiscent of the history of the European Protestant Missionaries to Ghana in the 19th Century.

”It links up neatly with the history of the 19th-century European Protestant Missionary enterprise to Ghana.

In this case, the African Christians of the PCG in Europe feel an affinity with several denominations because of their historical connections with the Basel Mission whose workers were from different countries and denominations,” she emphasised.

Rev. Addo-Yobo also indicated that the Presbytery, through its various districts and congregations, provided spiritual and social support to Ghanaians living in Europe and served as a link between the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and Ghanaians living abroad.

“Through regular worship services, Bible studies, and other activities, congregations and church groups, the Presbytery seeks to help Ghanaians maintain their faith and cultural identity while living in a foreign land,” she explained.