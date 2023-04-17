Cyber Security Authority, Chamber of Telecommunications collaborate on Cybersecurity Regulations

Emelia Ennin Abbey Apr - 17 - 2023 , 16:03

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) is collaborating with the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Chamber of Telecommunications to develop a telecommunication sector-specific directive for the protection of Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) in the telecommunications sector.

The move is in line with Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) registration process by the Authority and compliance with regulations on the licensing of Cybersecurity Service Providers (CSPs), accreditation of Cybersecurity Establishments (CEs) and Cybersecurity Professionals (CPs).

This was made known during a deliberation between CSA and the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications to provide clarity on the Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) registration process in Accra.

Comply with laws

The Director General of the Cyber Security Authority, Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako urged multinational firms operating in the country to continue to comply with the laws of the land in respect of the sovereignty of the Republic of Ghana.

He, therefore, assured the Chamber of the Authority’s readiness to engage stakeholders to address concerns, adding that the position of the law will not be compromised in the consultative process.

He, however, cautioned that any posturing of non-compliance by firms and institutions will not be tolerated as the supreme interest of the country would be the prime focus of the regulatory activities of the CSA.

Dr. Antwi-Boasiako further touched on the need for CSPs, CEs and CPs to align with the ongoing licensing and accreditation process by the Authority to improve the cybersecurity profile of the country.

He explained that the development of the framework for which members are expected to share information as a requirement of the development of a legislative instrument (LI), would be backed by science and subsequently cater for the protection of Ghana’s CIIs.

The move, according to the D-G of the CSA was also within the context of the larger African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) objective of promoting the development of the cybersecurity industry by ensuring that cybersecurity service providers and professionals operate with best practices in support of protecting the Ghanaian digital ecosystem.

According to the CSA, the regulations of the CSPs, CEs and CPs will further enhance collaboration between the CSA and the emerging cybersecurity industry.

Deliberations

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Dr Kenneth Ashigbey applauded the CSA for leading in this endeavor, insisting that the sustainability of businesses depends on information security, making the assurance of data protection by the CSA essential.

During the deliberations, the participants recognised the importance of securing the telecommunications sector-especially systems designated as critical information infrastructure (CII) pursuant to Section 35 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038) and endorsed the ongoing licensing and accreditation process as a step in the right direction.

After successful deliberations, the CSA and the Chamber of Telecommunications agreed to collaborate more closely on certain critical areas and provide each other with the necessary support for the efficient performance of their functions.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to organize a workshop this month for officials of the CSA and members of the Chamber to fully comprehend the critical dependencies within the value chain of the telecommunications industry.

The Chamber is also to contribute to the development of the CSA’s legislative instrument while another

workshop would be organised on the CII Registration process with CII owners in the telecommunications sector.

Members of the Chamber would provide a presentation on the security measures they have implemented to protect their data.

The CSA would engage the ICT sector, professional bodies and institutions on the licensing and accreditation process.

Both the CSA and the Chamber resolved to work closely, together with the National Communications Authority (NCA) who was represented at the consultative meeting to facilitate effective cybersecurity development in the telecommunications sector.