STC bus accident on Cape Coast road; All passengers safe

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Apr - 17 - 2023 , 16:20

All the 45 passengers, mostly senior high school students who were involved in an accident on the Accra-Cape Coast highway on Monday morning are safe.

The students were returning to school after the Easter break.

They were aboard an STC bus.

The bus skipped off the road and fell on its side.

Graphic Online's Central Regional correspondent, Shirley Asiedu Addo reports that initial investigations by the police indicate that the driver of the bus with registration number GB 1079-20 was moving from Accra towards Cape Coast.

On reaching a section of the road near Gomoa Buduattah junction, the bus grazed the driver side of a tipper truck.

The Central Regional Director of the National Road Safety Authority, Ms Linda Afotey-Annan told Graphic Online that the tipper truck with registration number GN 7932- 22 was being driven by suspect Kwabena Tawiah with two persons onboard.

The tipper truck was moving towards Kasoa.