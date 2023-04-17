ECG retrieves in excess of GH¢2billion from debt in one month - MD

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Apr - 17 - 2023 , 16:29

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disclosed that the company has been able to retrieve in excess of GH¢2billion from debt in the last one month following the debt retrieval exercise the company embarked upon.

The ECG MD, Samuel Dubik Mahama disclosed this in separate radio interviews monitored by Graphic Online on Monday (April 17, 2023).

The MD spoke to Peace FM on Monday morning and Asempa FM on Monday afternoon on same issues.

ECG on Monday, March 20, 2023 commenced a month long operation to retrieve debts from customers.

The company had targeted to retrieve GH¢5.7 billion.

The targets were domestic users, businesses, organisations, ministries, departments and state agencies for power already consumed from 2022 to February 2023.

The company temporarily closed down all its administrative offices and deployed its staff to be collectors on the field during the one-month period.

With the operation expected to end Thursday, April 20, 2023, the MD's disclosure indicates that almost 50 percent of the target has been achieved.

The Managing Director said the next phase of the exercise was to target illegal connections, especially targeted at those who have bypassed ECG metres and are consuming power without paying for it.

