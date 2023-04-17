Ghana projects over $1.5 billion revenue and 1.4 million jobs from tourism by 2027

Kweku Zurek Apr - 17 - 2023 , 15:19

According to the Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Annim, Ghana is expected to generate more than $1.5 billion from tourist arrivals by 2027.

This projection is based on the 15-Year National Tourism Development Plan (2013-2027) and is expected to create over 1.4 million jobs for citizens, reducing the country's employment deficit.

At the launch of this year's Domestic and Outbound Tourism Survey (DOTS) on Monday (April 17, 2023) at Winneba in the Central region, Professor Annim announced that the survey aims to compile the Tourism Satellite Account, which will serve as a basis for computing the sector's information for national development for three years.

The survey is funded by Harmonizing and Improving Statistics in West Africa and will begin on April 19, 2023.

The Professor emphasized the importance of tracking the country's potential sector to enable authorities to have the necessary tourism-related information for comprehensive mapping and decision-making.

He added that the Statistical Service is profiling the policies of Ministries and Agencies in the country to ensure that there are clear targets on quality data.

In his remarks, Professor Kwaku Boakye, Chairman of the Technical Team for the Survey, noted that the development of tourism had not been lost on governments as they continued to invest and explore ways to maximize the benefits of the sector.

The UN World Tourism Organisation says the sector generated $1.7 trillion in revenues in 2019 and employed one out of every 10 workers globally.

Dr Ebenezer Kojo Ocran, Coordinator for the Survey, said a total of 220 participants had been mobilized for the training of the survey. The areas covered by the Survey instruments include concepts and definitions, the administration of questionnaires, and others.

The Domestic and Outbound Tourism Survey involves collecting, compiling, analyzing, and disseminating tourism information about Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians who are residents in Ghana.

Professor Annim advised field officers to be passionate about their work and produce reliable data for decision-making, as the Government sought to implement the existing 15-year Tourism Development Plan (2013-2027) and other policy documents.