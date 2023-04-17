Rainstorm affects electricity supply in Krobo areas

Graphic.com.gh Apr - 17 - 2023 , 11:42

A rainstorm on Saturday's evening [April 15th, 2023] caused interruption in power supply to some areas within the Yilo and Lower Manya Krobo Areas.

The major destruction had to do with a roof that got ripped off and fell on parts of the ECG's overhead line conductors as well as damaging a pole in the process at Kpong Junction, which affected one of the two main network lines that supply power to these two municipal areas.

Due to this rainstorm accident, customers in Kpong Quarters, Makrosec, Nuaso (New and Old Town), Kpongunor, Abanse, Agormenya Market and Township had their power supply curtailed.

On the evening of the accident, some customers were migrated onto the other supply line which had not been affected, while work was ongoing to restore the broken pole and conductors.

Due to the extent of damage and its attendant repair works, some customers have remained off supply since the incident as they could not be migrated onto the unaffected supply line.

The ECG Tema Region and Krobo District have been working assiduously to fix the problem and to restore supply to all customers.

It is hoped that all repair works will be completed by close of today, Monday, April 17, 2023.