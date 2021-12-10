College of Physicians and Surgeons urged to train more specialist doctors

The Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons (GCPS) has been urged to find innovative ways to train more specialist doctors in the country.
This could be done by establishing training centres in regions across the country to facilitate the process for effective delivery of health services to the people.
The call was contained in a speech read on behalf of the Minister of Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, by his deputy, Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini, at the 18th annual general and scientific meeting (AGSM) of the college in Accra last Wednesday.
The meeting was on the theme: "Impact of COVID-19 on health care and medical training in Ghana: Lessons learned and the way forward".
“We are all aware that despite the good work being done in postgraduate medical training, the number of specialists per population is lower than what the country needs in all fields of specialisation. One reason behind this challenge is the fact that we do not have training centres in all the regions of the country," the minister said.
He pledged the ministry’s support for the setting up of the centres.
Induction
In all, 355 newly qualified physicians and surgeons were inducted into the college, while 37 others were admitted as fellows.
Mr. Agyeman-Manu asked them to consider themselves as part of the solution to the training of more specialist doctors by becoming trainers of postgraduate doctors.
He encouraged the inductees to keep up with developments in their respective fields of practice to build their capacity for improved healthcare delivery.
Commendation
The minister commended doctors and other health professionals for their effort in the treatment and handling of COVID-19 cases and for saving lives.
He urged all and sundry to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocol at their respective workplaces and in their communities.
“Let us ensure that we are fully vaccinated and also encourage our friends and family to get vaccinated. Together, we will overcome this pandemic," he added.
Solutions
The Provost of the College of Health Sciences of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof. Christian Agyare, stressed the need to come up with solutions to contain the risk and challenges of the COVID-19.
He called for the introduction of electronic healthcare system (e-health) to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections at health facilities.
For his part, the Rector of the GCPS, Prof. Richard M. K. Adanu, said this year's event had the highest admitting number of members and fellows.
He said plans were underway for the college to set up its own computer-based testing centre next year to ensure that it conducted its examinations at the centre.