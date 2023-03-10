Akwele Suma Glory, Adwowa Ammah-Tagoe paintings exhibition

Graphic.com.gh Mar - 10 - 2023 , 18:19

An exhibition of paintings and wearable art showcasing the works of Akwele Suma Glory and Adwowa Ammah-Tagoe has opened in Accra.

The exhibition, under the theme, FORWARD TO THE PAST was jointly opened by Professor Esi Sutherland Addy and Dr. Selasi Sosu at Antique Lemonade , Joses Cuppa Cappucino, airport residential vicinity.

In her remarks, Prof. Esi Addy said she has followed the works of the two artists for years and has seen the evolution of their works.

Adding to that, she is happy to be one of the people who experience the beauty that lies in art as presented in this exhibition. Prof. Addy noted the perseverance of the artists to continue to creatively express despite the many difficulties they experience.

Speaking on the theme of the exhibition, "Forward to the Past", Prof. Addy said the past is the summary of the lives that has lived, the lessons that has been learned and the progress that has been made. She mentioned that citizens on the continent should reframe from disregarding the past so that they can build upon what has been done.

Other cultures put value on what has been built thousands of years ago. The people engage with their monuments, creative works and institutions, integrating them into their lives, she added. Prof. Esi said she is glad that the art works are contributing to the heritage of the African, saying that is important for the African to be interested in acquiring and preserving its creative products.

In her statement, Dr. Selasi Sosu said she was happy to be at the exhibition of women after such a long period of absence by members of the Women’s Arts Institute Africa (wAiA). She revealed that the exhibition will encourage her and other artists to continue practicing despite the many challenges. She said artists are working to overcome challenges like high cost of materials, labor, equipment among others.

She said, she is motivated as an artist and hopes that the exhibition opens new doors for more showcase of women's creative works.

An avid collector bead collector Mrs. Mamusi Nudekor Awitty encouraged the invited guests to invest in women's work by buying their products.

Madam Awitty called on Ministries, Department and Agencies(MDAs) to display works of arts created by Ghanaians in all offices. She added that it is a plan advocated by many, saying it is a way to keep artists employed.

In the exhibition, Forward to the Past, the artists employ the technique of freestyle creation to capture the symbols of connections that lead them forward to the past. Asserting that the present does not exist, but it is a mere bridge between the past and the future, which are the only cardinal poles of existence.

Akwele and Adwowa's work explores the ability of cultural traditions to re-invent itself in the face of change and challenges to preserve its relevance.

Akwele and Adwowa who are members of the Women’s Arts Institute Africa (wAiA) found inspiration and passion by connecting to the past to boost their energy to move forward. The exhibition is open to the general public, and it will be closed on the 16th of March 2023.