Key suspects in Ashaiman soldier’s death arrested by police

Mar - 10 - 2023

The key suspects in the killing of Sherrif Imoro, the soldier at Ashaiman Taifa have been arrested by the police.

The police in a brief on Friday night said it was an intelligence-led one week operation that led to the arrest of the key suspects.

The police are yet to name the suspects.

“The Police after a week of sustained intelligence-led operation have arrested the key suspects involved in the murder of Imoro Sherrif, the soldier who was found dead at Taifa Ashaiman on 4th March, 2023” the terse brief from the police said.

Private Sherrif Imoro was stationed at Sunyani in the Bono Region.

He was attending a military course in Accra.

The 21-year-old soldier grew up at Ashaiman in Greater Accra.

On Friday March 3, 2023, he sought permission from his commanders to go home and visit his parents at Ashaiman.

He was later found dead in a pool of blood at dawn Saturday.

His death resulted in a military invasion in the Ashaiman area on Tuesday where many people were brutalised in a Military High Command sanctioned operation to storm the area and fish out the perpetrators.

A total of 184 suspects were picked up and detained in military custody. 150 were released the following day (Wednesday).

On Thursday the remaining 34 suspects were reportedly released from military custody, according to the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey.

Many people and institutions including the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Amnesty International and others have expressed concern and condemned the Military operation which came along with excesses and led to the abuse of human rights as innocent victims were beaten by soldiers last Tuesday.

Some have said the military should have complied with the law and allow the police to handle the investigations.

On Friday night (March 10, 2023), the police announced that the key suspects have been arrested and said full details will follow later.

Private Sherrif Imoro has since been laid to rest in line with Islamic religion.

