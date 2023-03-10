How multimedia artists observed IWD 2023

A group of women multimedia artists held a round table meeting in Accra in celebration of the 2023 International Women’s Day.

This year's celebration is under the theme, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”. As an art organization, the dialogue focused on the opportunities ICT presents to women artists within the context of the COVID 19 lockdown.

In her opening remarks, the President of the Women’s Arts Institute Africa (wAiA) Madam Akwele Suma Glory expressed her gratitude to the participants for honouring the invitation.

She encouraged participants to share their experience to identify challenges and opportunities so that women artists can develop activities to address the challenges and adequately prepare to take advantage of the opportunities.

13 women professionals who are leaders in their fields of expertise presented their experience at the dialogue session.

The participants at the meeting were

Mardey Ohui Ofoe, photojournalist and documentary filmmaker; Akwele Suma Glory, multimedia artist; Adwowa Ammah Tagoe, art educationist and painter; Gladys Adinyira Wuaku, Sculptor and art educationist; Kjersti Augland, human rights advocate and art collector; Nana Adwoa Frema Amoabeng, painter; Franka- Maria Andoh, author and filmmaker; Victoria Sophia Adoe, painting; Ezema Ngozi-Omeje, ceramist from Nigeria; Peace Enyonam Baku multimedia commercial artist; Adwoa Amoah, painter and curator; Edinam Atatsi , performer.

Victoria Sophia Adoe in her presentation recounted how she used social media to regularly publish her works during COVID 19 lockdown. The posts, she said generated interest among her audience which led to business opportunities. This was a big break from not practicing painting for months because of the COVID 19 lockdown, she noted. Victoria Adoe said the response enabled her to semi active during the COVID 19 lockdown

Victoria Sophia Adoe , a painter said the opportunities she got due to social media also presented challenges. She recounted an experience where an honorable member of the current Ghanian parliament commissioned her to produce paintings but was not paid after she delivered the work.

Ezema Ngozi-Omeje a participant from Nigeria in her presentation said ICT played a facilitating role for women artists to showcase their works during the COVID 19 lockdown.

She said many online competition came up and it created the opportunity to produce work albeit with other challenges such as working materials.

Other speakers of the meeting also presented their experiences and answered fellow up questions from the participants.

In her closing remarks, the hosted of the dialogue session, Ms. Franka-Maria Andoh, the chief executive officer of Josies Cuppa Cappuccino expressed her appreciation to the participants and the experiences shared.

She was hopeful that the emerging actions from the meeting will implemented to support women in the arts.

The meeting was supported by josies Cuppa Cappuccino and other members of the Women Arts Institute Africa.