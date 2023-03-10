Media General congratulates Theophilus Yartey

Graphic.com.gh Mar - 10 - 2023 , 17:51

Media General Group, owners of TV3 and other media channels, has congratulated Mr. Theophilus Yartey, on his appointment as Editor, Graphic at the Graphic Communications Group Limited.

Until his appointment Mr. Yartey was the Deputy Editor of the Daily Graphic.

With his elevation, he now has oversight responsibility over all other news brands of the group, namely the Daily Graphic, The Mirror, Graphic Sports, Graphic Business, Junior Graphic, Graphic Showbiz, Graphic Digital, comprising Graphic Online (www.graphic.com.gh) and the electronic version of the brands, the Graphic News Plus.

Media General acknowledges the long-standing and positive relationship it has with the Group and is confident that the strong media skills and expertise Mr. Yartey brings to his new role will further strengthen the existing partnership.

The organisation assures the Editor of its continued support as he drives the editorial policy of the group in the interest of stakeholders, readers, clients and the public and wishes Mr. Yartey well in his new role.

Mr. Yartey holds a Master of Philosophy in Leadership from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Bachelor of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Banking and Finance, both from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). He also holds a Diploma in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).