Magnitude 2.8 tremor experienced in parts of Accra

Kweku Zurek Mar - 10 - 2023 , 14:40

A minor earth tremor was experienced in some parts of Accra today (Friday, March 10, 2023).

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) in a press release said the event which occurred at 9.40am had a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter scale.

The tremor was experienced in areas at Accra Central including the High Street; Ridge and Graphic Road.

"The epicentre is located 1.5km offshore near James Town in Greater Accra Region," the release signed by the GGSA Acting Director-General, Isaac Kuuwan Mwinbelle said.

"The recorded magnitude is indicative of the extent of the tremor. The earth tremor is a minor one and so it is not expected to cause damage".

The GGSA in a release said the event was a natural occurrence and therefore difficult to predict and urged the public to remain calm and go about their normal activities.

"The Authority is committed to continuously monitoring these events and informing the public appropriately to ensure public safety and minimize risk.

"Education and sensitization of the public on awareness and response during earth tremors is important and currently being undertaken by the Authority".

