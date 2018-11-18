Ofosu-Ampofo elected as NDC National Chairman

BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong
Samuel Ofosu Ampofo
Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has been elected as the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) according to provisional results.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo who has previously served as national organiser, vice chairman and director of elections for the NDC beat four other contestants, Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, Dan Abodakpi, Betty Mould-Iddrisu and Danny Annang.

During the late President J.E.A. Mills' presidency, 2009 - 2012, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo first served as Eastern Regional Minister and later Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

Popularly referred to as "Braa Sammy Photo", he supervised election 2016 for the NDC as its director of elections.

The contenders for the position of national chairman are: 

Dan Abodakpi

Betty Mould Iddrisu

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

Alhaji Huudu Yahaya

Danny Annang

More to follow soon...

