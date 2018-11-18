Ofosu-Ampofo elected as NDC National Chairman

Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has been elected as the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) according to provisional results
.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
During the late President J.E.A. Mills' presidency, 2009 - 2012,
Popularly referred to as "Braa Sammy Photo", he supervised election 2016 for the NDC as its director of elections.
Related stories
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Asiedu Nketiah retains NDC General Secretary position
Sammy Gyamfi beats Fred Agbenyo for NDC Communications Officer position
Kwaku Boahen and Ako Gunn are the new NDC deputy communications officers
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
The NDC National Zongo Caucus Coordinator provisional results
The contenders for the position of national chairman are:
Dan Abodakpi
Betty Mould Iddrisu
Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo
Alhaji Huudu Yahaya
Danny Annang
More to follow soon...
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.