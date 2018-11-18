Sammy Gyamfi beats Fred Agbenyo for NDC Communications Officer position

Sammy Gyamfi has beaten Fred Agbenyo for the Communications Officer position of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)
.
Sammy Gyamfi used to be a spokesperson for former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu and a member of Ashanti Regional Communications Team of the NDC.
He has represented the interest of the NDC at various levels, from the student front to Regional and National portfolios.
He was President of the Tertiary Education Network (TEIN) of the NDC at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) from the year 2011 to 2012.
The provisional results indicate Gyamfi polled 6225 votes as against 2069 by Fred Agbenyo.
More to follow...
