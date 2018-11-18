Kwaku Boahen and Ako Gunn are the new NDC deputy communications officers

BY: Graphic Online
Kwaku Boahen and Godwin Ako Gunn have been elected as the Deputy Communications officers of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Boahen and Ako Gunn of the Montie 3 fame would be assisting Sammy Gyamfi who has been elected as the Communications Officer of the NDC.

Provisional results for the Deputy Communications Officers position

Kwaku Boahen - 2847


Godwin Ako Gunn - 1816

Alhaji Mohammed Nasiru Seidu - 1637

Muhammed Nurullah Iddrisu -472

Mahama Seidu Samuel - 373

Adongo Atule Jacob - 

More to follow...