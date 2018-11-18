Kwaku Boahen and Ako Gunn are the new NDC deputy communications officers

Kwaku Boahen and Godwin Ako Gunn have been elected as the Deputy Communications officers of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)
.
Provisional results for the Deputy Communications Officers position
Kwaku Boahen - 2847
Godwin Ako Gunn - 1816
Alhaji Mohammed Nasiru Seidu - 1637
Muhammed Nurullah Iddrisu -472
Mahama Seidu Samuel - 373
Adongo Atule Jacob -
More to follow...