Rawlings: Akufo-Addo's 2019 SONA 'disarming'

Former President Jerry John Rawlings says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's 2019 State of the Nation's address was "disarming."
In a tweet reacting to the address,
"I do hope the NDC ... and the NPP ... will heed the call to join forces in combating the scourge of party militias and violent vigilantism,"
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
President @NAkufoAddo's #SONA2019 was disarming. I do hope the NDC @OfficialNDCGh and the NPP @NPP_GH will heed the call to join forces in combating the scourge of party militias and violent vigilantism.— Jerry John Rawlings (@officeofJJR) February 21, 2019
President Akufo-Addo delivering the 2019 State of the Nation Address (SONA) Thursday morning called on the leadership of the two leading political parties - NDC and NPP - to help find a lasting solution to the menace of political vigilantism in Ghana.
According to the president, citizens and future generations would not forgive the current leaders, if they sit aloof for the country’s peace to be undermined by politically related violence.
He said he has personally asked the leadership of the NPP to write to the NDC so that they could together plan a meeting, possibly, next week to find ways to end the increasing threats of political vigilantism in Ghana.
He said
“The time has come for us to put to end political-related violence,” he said, adding that “Our children and grandchildren will not forgive us” if the country’s peace and security is undermined.