Meeting of NPP and NDC cannot solve political vigilantism – Asiedu-Nketiah

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC),
Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has discounted the claim that a mere meeting between the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), could help solve the menace of political vigilantism in Ghana .
Rather,
"When the state security is neutral, then they can now be used to implement the laws that already exist against the formation of private army, private vigilantes and so on,"
To
“The impression I get is that, here, we are with a president who actively participated in recruiting and training of vigilante groups, trained in state facilities, armed with state resources and are moving around in state vehicles, and in effect, embedding his own party vigilante into the state security and now distances himself from the problem and is now calling for two powerless political parties to go and meet.”
He said this was just “something to demonstrate to the international community that something is being done but the reality of the situation is
“And so we believe that instead of calling a meeting of two political parties to talk about
“It must begin from the president taking action to cleanse the state institutions of these vigilante elements
He based his argument on what he said was evidence unfolding at the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry into the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election shooting incident where he said some police officers have explained that “even the vehicles which have been
“Now if you are faced with a security person, you are not able to distinguish between who a vigilante is and who a proper state security personnel is. So this cannot be solved by a meeting of political parties, NPP, NDC because we don’t have the power to cleanse the state security of these elements.”
“So I would rather prefer that the president will take action to cleanse the state security of these vigilante elements, then when the state security is neutral, then they can now be used to implement the laws that already exist against the formation of
No need for legislation
“I want to believe that a meeting of NDC, NPP will not solve anything and the president’s threat of legislation is also not going to solve any problem because there are sufficient laws in the country now that can deal with this problem,… what is lacking is the political will on the part of the president."
President Akufo-Addo on Thursday called on the leadership of the NDC and the NPP to help find a lasting solution the menace of political vigilantism in Ghana.
According to the president, citizens and future generations would not forgive the current leaders, if they sit aloof for the country’s peace to be undermined by politically related violence.
He said he has personally asked the leadership of the NPP to write to the NDC so that they could together plan a meeting, possibly, next week to find ways to end the increasing threats of political vigilantism in Ghana.
