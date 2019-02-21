Let’s end political vigilantism – Akufo-Addo to NDC and NPP

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the leadership of the two main leading political parties, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to help find a lasting solution the menace of political vigilantism in Ghana
.
He said he has personally asked the leadership of the NPP to write to the NDC so that they could together plan a meeting, possibly, next week to find ways to end the increasing threats of political vigilantism in Ghana.
President Akufo-Addo made the call when he presented the 2019 State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday, February 21, 2019.
He said
“The time has come for us to put to end political-related violence,” he said, adding that “Our children and grandchildren will not forgive us” if the country’s peace and security is undermined.
President Akufo-Addo expressed the optimism that the findings of the three-member Emile Short Commission of Inquiry into the shooting incident that