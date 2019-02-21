fbpx

Let’s end political vigilantism – Akufo-Addo to NDC and NPP

BY: Zadok K. Gyesi
President Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the leadership of the two main leading political parties, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to help find a lasting solution the menace of political vigilantism in Ghana.

According to the president, citizens and future generations would not forgive the current leaders, if they sit aloof for the country’s peace to be undermined by politically related violence.

He said he has personally asked the leadership of the NPP to write to the NDC so that they could together plan a meeting, possibly, next week to find ways to end the increasing threats of political vigilantism in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo made the call when he presented the 2019 State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

He said failure of the leadership of the two major political parties to end political-related violence as a result of vigilantism will compel him to initiate a Legislative Instrument to end the practice himself.

“The time has come for us to put to end political-related violence,” he said, adding that “Our children and grandchildren will not forgive us” if the country’s peace and security is undermined.

President Akufo-Addo expressed the optimism that the findings of the three-member Emile Short Commission of Inquiry into the shooting incident that characterised the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election will help to prevent future occurrence of politically related violence orchestrated by party vigilante groups.