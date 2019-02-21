fbpx

I'll run a responsible administration – Akufo-Addo

BY: Getrude Ankah Nyavi
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is committed to running a responsible administration.

According to him, his goal is to leave a legacy for the next generation and not concentrating on just winning the next election.

President Akufo-Addo in presenting the 2019 State of the Nation's Address in Parliament on Thursday said, “I am bent on running a responsible administration mindful of the next generation and not the next election.”

He said he is therefore determined to lay a strong foundation for the progress of the country by the end of his first term.