I'll run a responsible administration – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is committed to running a responsible administration
.
President Akufo-Addo in presenting the 2019 State of the Nation's Address in Parliament on Thursday said, “I am bent on running a responsible administration mindful of the next generation and not the next election.”
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
He said he is therefore determined to lay a strong foundation for the progress of the country by the end of his first term.