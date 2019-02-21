Tamale to host 62nd Independence Day celebration

President Akufo-Addo has announced that this year's Independence Day celebration will be held in Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region
.
Ghana will mark her 62nd anniversary on March 6 this year.
Meanwhile, Graphic Online's Northern Regional Correspondent Samuel Duodu reports from Tamale that preparations are far advanced for the hosting of the 62nd national Independence day anniversary parade.
The parade which will involve personnel from the security agencies and schoolchildren will be held at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.
The chairman of the planning committee of the 62nd Independence anniversary celebration, Mr. Laud Commey has since inspected the Aliu Mahama Sports and briefed journalists about the preparations.
This would be the first time the national event is to take place outside Accra.
The theme for this year's independence anniversary celebration is " Celebrating Peace and Unity".
Mr. Commey who is also the Director of Operations at the Presidency expressed satisfaction about the venue for 2019 independence day parade and stated that the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium would be given a facelift for the hosting of the parade on March 6.
Programme line up
It would be followed by the Independence anniversary debate on Friday, March 1, as well as a flag hoisting day and Muslim prayer and thanksgiving in all Mosques nationwide.
On Saturday, March 2, there is going to be a Health and Fitness walk to be held nationwide followed by a peace concert at the Jubilee Park in Tamale.
Christian prayers and thanksgiving would be held on Sunday, March 3, in all churches across the country and a What Do You Know contest at GBC in Accra.
On Thursday, March 7, there would be an open day for schoolchildren in all Garrisons across the country and on Friday, March 8, there would be a boxing tournament dubbed " Rumble @ 62 Boxing Fiesta" at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.