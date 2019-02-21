Watch live Akufo-Addo's 2019 State of the Nation Address

President Akufo-Addo is addressing Parliament on the state of the nation today at Parliament House in Accra
.
He is expected to state the gains chalked up in the economic, health and agricultural sectors, as well as measures being taken to address the challenges in those sectors.
The delivery of the State of the Nation Address is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.
Article 67 stipulates: "The President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation."
Watch the livestream below;