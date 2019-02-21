Making Accra the cleanest city in Africa on course - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says government has achieved immense results in improving sanitation in the country.
He was of the view that his pledge to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa will come to past.
“Last year, I reiterated before you, my pledge of improving sanitation in the country and making Accra the cleanest city in Africa by the end of my term. Mr. Speaker, there has been a significant improvement in sanitation even though I acknowledge that more can be done", he said.
The President said this when he delivered the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, February 21, 2019.
Measure
Touching some initiative being implemented to achieve the goal of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa, President Akufo-Addo said the country had increased the capacity of solid waste its manages from 16 per cent to 53 per cent.
He added that the government in 2018 also constructed more than 35,000 household toilets to deal with open defecation.
“This is currently the state of play, we are witnessing increase of the average of solid waste management to 16% to 53% and over the course of last year, 35,862 household toilets were built as opposed to 1,698 in 2016,” he said.
He also expressed concern on incident of open defecation in the country, urging culprits to stop the practice.
