Duffuor begins campaign for NDC flagbearship slot

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Mar - 01 - 2023 , 08:11

An aspiring flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has kick-started his campaign with a visit to the Greater Accra Regional caucus of the party.

The visit was aimed at seeking the permission of the regional executives to embark on a regional tour to share his vision and aspirations with the delegates of the party in the region.

Dr Duffuor and his entourage were received by the Regional Chairman, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore; the Regional Secretary of the party, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, and other top officials of the party in the region.

Ahotor, pension scheme

The former minister of finance and former governor of the Bank of Ghana stated that over the years, the party’s grassroots had been neglected despite continually pushing the agenda of the party.

He, therefore, pledged to enhance the grassroots through his Ahotor project, an economic empowerment programme that would offer employment opportunities to the youth and the grassroots in order to win the 2024 general election.

In a similar vein, Dr Duffuor pledged to institute a pension scheme for the party aged who had served the NDC loyally over years.

That, he believed, would motivate their children to join the party and take up the mantle of championing the interests and aspirations of Ghanaians.

Dr Duffuor pledged to put up appropriate regional and constituency offices in areas that lacked proper party structures.

“When I went round the country, I was saddened because we were having our meetings in classrooms and churches while the other party had offices; we are bigger than them so that should not be the case,” he said.

He noted that during the 2016 and 2020 general elections, the party had some challenges in the collation of results which partly contributed to their loss and vowed to establish a secured real-time electoral mechanism that would monitor the elections.

Maximise votes, itinerary

Mr Moore stated that the party’s goal was to maximise votes in the Greater Accra because it was a decisive region and as such would lay down foundations for fair competition between aspirants.

He, therefore, urged all aspirants to run a clean campaign devoid of insults and badmouthing because, at the end of the internal elections, it could be used against the party in the general election.

Mr Chaie noted that the visit was a sign that the Duffuor campaign understood the structures and hierarchy of the party at the regional level.

He, therefore, advised them to create and submit a comprehensive itinerary that would outline how they intended to visit the various constituencies and branches in the region.