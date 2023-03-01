Joseph Kumah Mackay replaces Joe Danquah as Middle Belt Dev Authority CEO

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics Mar - 01 - 2023 , 21:13

The appointment of Joe Danquah as the Chief Executive of the Middle Belt Development Authority has been terminated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The termination took effect on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Joseph Kumah Mackay has been appointed as a replacement pursuant to Section 13(1) of the Middle Belt Development Authority Act, 2017.

Mackay is to act as Chief Executive pending the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Board of the Authority given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

Mr Danquah’s appointment was terminated in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Public Services Commission, a letter dated February 24, 2023, signed and issued by the Secretary of the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante and seen by Graphic Online stated.

He was directed to hand over to Joseph Kumah Mackay.

“Please ensure that you hand over and cease to act as the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority no later than close of business on Monday, 27th February, 2023,” the letter stated.

Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Follow @enochfrimpong Follow @Graphicgh