Thaddeus Sory's final written address in the defence of Charlotte Osei

The removed chairperson of the Electoral Commission,
Mrs Charlotte Osei when she appeared before the Chief Justice’s committee first argued that the petition which the Committee was constituted to investigate was incompetent, tainted with fraud and brought mala fide .
In his written address,
In concluding the 91-page written address, a copy of which Graphic Online has obtained,
He said in discussing the petitioners’ case, they established that the petitioners did not discharge their burden of proving each and every element of the allegations which was investigated by the Committee.
The petitioners’ witnesses, he said lacked credibility and therefore their evidence could not be relied upon and that their evidence essentially constituted allegations born of allegations.
He said,
His argument was that, significantly, none of the allegations made against
He
Below is a copy of the 94-page written address by Thaddeus Sory
Click here to download the written address
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Follow @enochfrimpong Follow @Graphicgh