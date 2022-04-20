PHOTOS: President Akufo-Addo consoles Heward-Mills over son's death

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday (April 19, 2022) visited the family of the founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), Bishop Dag Heward-Mills.
In a Facebook post, the President said the visit was to express the sympathies and condolences on the tragic loss of Bishop Heward-Mills' eldest son, Dr David Heward-Mills.
He also wished the Bishop and his family "the strength, comfort and love of the Almighty in these difficult times".
The first son of the Founder of the Lighthouse Chapel International, David Heward-Mills passed on at age 31.
The church announced that he died after a short illness on April 16, 2022.
"It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing away of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness," the church said in a message to its members.
"David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop and Episcopal Sister Adelaide Heward -Mills. David was a Medical Doctor working and living in the US. He was 31 years old.
"We, also as a church, are heartbroken, however, we stand with our leader and his family and believe that God will comfort and see us through this very difficult season.
"Please respect their privacy during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course. We kindly ask that you bear them up in prayer".