President Akufo-Addo consoles Dag Heward-Mills on son's death

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday commiserated with Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, the Founder and General Overseer of the Lighthouse Church International on the death of his son.
Dr. David Heward-Mills, a Research Physician at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston died in the United States at the age 31 after a short illness.
Visiting the bereaved Bishop and the family at their residence at Dzowulu in Accra, President Akufo-Addo wrote some words of encouragement and sympathy in the book of condolence and had a few heart warming words for the family.
“I came to express the sympathies and condolences of my family and I, on this tragic loss. I wish the Bishop and his family the strength, comfort and love of the Almighty in this difficult time. May God console and bless the family,” President Akufo-Addo wrote in the book of condolence.
Bishop Heward-Mills commended the President for taking time off his busy schedules to commiserate with him and the family.
Dr. David Heward-Mills’ death died on Friday, April 15, 2022.
In announcing the death, the church wrote: “It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing away of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness. David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop.”
“We, also as a church, are heartbroken, however, we stand with our leader and his family and believe that God will comfort and see us through this very difficult season,”
Preaching a sermon titled "The grave is not the end" on Sunday, Bishop Heward-Mills described the death of his son as a situation that makes everything meaningless.
“My son David just passed away. It spoils everything. You ask me, am I sad? If you had a son who died, will you be sad? You should ask yourself that question. It spoils everything. It brings a funny environment and it makes nonsense of everything. We always try to wish it further and further away but that is how it is.”
About the late Dr David Heward-Mills
David Heward-Mills worked as a resident physician at Prisma Health, Columbia, South Carolina in the United States of America.
From July 2019 to June 2020, he was with Piedmont Healthcare as a medical doctor in Athens, Georgia, United States.
He worked as a part-time lead director for national alliance for mental health and substance abuse recovery for five years.
He was also a research physician at Shriners Hospitals for Children - Galveston.
Education
The late Dr David Heward-Mills had his Internal Medicine Residency Programme at the University of Georgia from 2019 to 2020.
Before that [2008 to 2014], he acquired his Doctor of Medicine certificate from Ukraine at the National Pirogov Memorial Medical University, located in Vinnytsya, Ukraine [Vinnic'kij Derzavnij Medicnij Universitet im M.I.Pirogova]