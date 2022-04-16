Dag Heward-Mills loses first son

The first son of the Founder of the Lighthouse Chapel International, David Heward-Mills has passed on at age 31.
He is said to have died after a short illness, the church has announced.
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills is the founder of the Lighthouse Chapel International.
In a message to church members, the church stated:
It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing away of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness. David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop and Episcopal Sister Adelaide Heward -Mills .
David was a Medical Doctor working and living in the US. He was 31 years old.
We, also as a church, are heartbroken, however we stand with our leader and his family and believe that God will comfort and see us through this very difficult season.
Please respect their privacy during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.
We kindly ask that you bear them up in prayer.
About the late Dr David Heward-Mills
David Heward-Mills worked as a resident physician at Prisma Health, Columbia, South Carolina in the United States of America.
From July 2019 to June 2020, he was with Piedmont Healthcare as a medical doctor in Athens, Georgia, United States.
He worked as a part-time lead director for national alliance for mental health and substance abuse recovery for five years.
He was also a research physician at Shriners Hospitals for Children - Galveston.
Education
The late Dr David Heward-Mills had his Internal Medicine Residency Programme at the University of Georgia from 2019 to 2020.
Before that [2008 to 2014], he acquired his Doctor of Medicine certificate from Ukraine at the National Pirogov Memorial Medical University, located in Vinnytsya, Ukraine [Vinnic'kij Derzavnij Medicnij Universitet im M.I.Pirogova]