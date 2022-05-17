John Nkaw leads ActionAid Ghana as Country Director

ActionAid Ghana has confirmed its Head of Programmes, Campaigns and Innovation, John Nkaw as Country Director, effective May 1, 2022.
Until his appointment as Country Director, Mr Nkaw also served as the Interim Country Director.
He succeeds Sumaila Abdul-Rahman who resigned from office in August, 2021.
A statement signed by the Board Chair of ActionAid Ghana, Nana Yaw Okyere-Aduachie, on May 16, 2022, said in his new role, Mr Nkaw will lead the work of ActionAid Ghana by coordinating the work and strengthening its partnerships to ensure greater positive impact of programme interventions on the lives and livelihoods of people living in poverty.
Mr Nkaw joined ActionAid Ghana in March 2019 as the Head of Programmes and served as Interim Country Director from September 2021 to April 2022.
As Interim Country Director, Mr. Nkaw was responsible for overseeing the overall management of the organisation from the operational and strategic perspectives.
He coordinated programme planning, implementation, review/monitoring and evaluation exercises. Mr. Nkaw ensured that programme interventions are relevant to the aspirations of the poor for maximum positive impact on their lives and livelihoods.
Mr. Nkaw was selected through a rigorous and highly competitive process. We expect him to deliver and have no doubt that he will with the support of staff, partners and all other stakeholders.
Prior to joining ActionAid Ghana, Mr Nkaw had worked with Oxfam Ghana, SEND Foundation of West Africa (Now SEND Ghana), USAID Partnership for Education: Evaluating Systems, and the Ghana Aid Effectiveness Forum (AEF).
He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology with Political Science, Master of Arts in Development Studies from the University of Ghana, and Master of Public Administration in Public Policy from University of Texas at Austin.