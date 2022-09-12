GIMPA appoints first female secretary

The first female Registrar Secretary of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Victoria Mwinsumah Puoyeng Kunbuor, has been inducted into office.
She has assumed office for a tenure expected to last for four academic years for the first instance.
Prior to her appointment as the Secretary of GIMPA, Mrs Kunbuor was the Director of Human Resource Management, having already served as the Senior Assistant Registrar of the Human Resource Management Directorate of the institute.
Induction
At an induction ceremony held in Accra last Thursday, the Chairman of the Governing Council, Kofi Darko Asante, administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mrs Kunbuor.
After taking the oaths, the Registrar Secretary was presented with the instrument of office, statutes and seal by the immediate past secretary, Julius Atikpui as a symbol of office to help steer the affairs of the institute.
The induction was witnessed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice,Diana Asonaba Daapah, past directors of the institute, past rectors, members of the academia, staff as well as other well-wishers.
Equal opportunities
Accepting her new office, Mrs Kunbuor pledged to contribute her quota by further harnessing the capacities of the academic, administrative and professional staff of the institute to provide efficient and effective operational leadership.
That, she said, would be done by leveraging on information technology to support the revitalisation and rebranding agenda of the institute under the leadership of the rector.
She was grateful to the council for her appointment, saying “ it demonstrated the equal opportunities made available to all staff through their consistent professional work and commitment to the values of the institute.
“By my appointment, the Governing Council has demonstrated confidence not just in me but also in the capacity of women to lead in executive positions in our nation, Ghana, and the world at large”, Mrs Kunbuor added.
She called for the collective support and unity of all faculty and staff to effectively step into the strategic operations and functions of the institution.
The Rector of the institute, Professor Samuel Bonsu, congratulated Mrs Konbuor on her appointment as the first female secretary of the institute, and stated that it added to the growing evidence of the quiet mobilisation of women across the country to end marginalisation of women in higher education.
He said the new position she had joined had renewed the zeal to make the institute greater than it had ever been.
Prof Bonsu mentioned that her work was no mean task as she was to coordinate the effective delivery of services for students and other stakeholders, mainly through implementation of policies.
“Thus your work is cut out for you, we look forward to tapping whatever resources you can muster towards this goal “.
Prof Bonsu further expressed the hope that her humanistic approach to problem solving as she had demonstrated over the years would blend well with his mechanistic approach at solving problems to work for the benefit of the institute.
About Mrs Kunbuor
Mrs Kunbuor is an astute higher education administration professional. An administrator and human resource management practitioner for the past 16 years.
She has made valuable contributions to GIMPA while supporting other tertiary institutions in capacity building.