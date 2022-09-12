Prospective national service persons warned against fraudsters

The management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has warned prospective service persons against activities of some unscrupulous elements propagating false correspondences online in respect of an existing opportunity for prospective persons to check their postings for a fee before it is officially released.
According to the management, those individuals had created WhatsApp and Facebook groups with moderators parading as agents of the scheme for such dubious activities.
A statement from the management of the NSS last Saturday reminded prospective persons that the NSS had always maintained its conventional practices of communicating with service persons without using agents or agencies.
Dubious reports
“According to the dubious online reports from ‘NSS NTC GES updates’, “all 2022 NSS applicants who wish to view their places of posting before it is officially released should call or WhatsApp 0506089181 or join a telegram platform, https://t.me/gesupdate,” a statement issued by the NSS last Saturday stated.
The statement, signed by the Director, Corporate Affairs of the NSS, Armstrong Esaah, added: “Another such fraudulent message on social media reads, ‘NSS applicants who have finished their online application and wish to have a look at where they have been posted to before official release should contact +233504224144, with monetary bidding of GH₵12 checking fee. However, those who want their checking done before payment would pay GH₵20.”
No fees charged
The NSS described those pieces of information as “fake, scam and a dubious attempt to swindle unsuspecting prospective national service persons.”
It pointed out that the scheme would under no circumstance request prospective persons to pay a fee to check their places of posting.
“It is also a wicked attempt to taint the credibility of the administration of the NSS.
“Again, the management wishes to reiterate that the Scheme does not operate WhatsApp or Telegram groups with moderators parading as agents of the NSS,” the statement said.
Postings not done
The NSS management said it had not yet commenced postings for the 2022/2023 national service persons.
“The NSS wishes to emphasise that prospective national service persons should wait for the official release from the Scheme before they go to check their place of posting.
“The management further states that the NSS has always maintained its conventional practices of communicating with service persons without using agents or agencies,” the statement said.
Security on alert
Following the scam, the NSS said it had put the security agencies on the alert to track the culprits and get them to face the full rigours of the law.
“In this regard, prospective service persons are also cautioned to desist from involving themselves in such negative acts and assist the security personnel to expose those perpetrators,” it said.