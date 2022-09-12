Stabilisation of economy high on govt agenda — Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said the government’s plans of stabilising the economy on the back of the global economic crises is on course.
He said at a time when the world was dealing with a cost-of-living crisis, rising energy prices and supply-demand imbalances in several commodity markets occasioned by the geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, the government was keen on putting in place appropriate measures that would lead to the transformation of the economy.
He said this on the #PatrioticSpaces, a live virtual conversation platform on social networking site, Twitter, last Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
Emerging challenges
Speaking on the topic: “Progressing amid Global Crises”, Mr Nkrumah said while emerging challenges had largely impacted Ghana’s economy, the government was unrelenting in stabilising the economy and sending it back to its 2019 levels.
“There are a lot of investments going into enterprise. The Ghana Enterprises Agency is pumping a lot of money to support young business people, while industry is also flourishing.
“We are opening more export channels so that we can earn more foreign exchange. The plan is to stabilise the economy and invest in the growth driving sectors of the economy,” he said.
“These are the key initiatives that will ensure that we can get economic activities up and running. Once economic activities are running, productivity is high and people start earning decent incomes and improving their quality of lives,” he dded.
Real sectors
The minister said the government would continue to invest in the real sectors of the economy, particularly agriculture, industry and youth entrepreneurship, and aggressively push its export promotion agenda by hand-holding non-traditional exporters to stimulate higher export of Ghanaian commodities.
That, he said, would create more jobs, increase people’s incomes and help turn the economy around by pushing the country back to the path of prosperity.