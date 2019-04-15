fbpx

Soldier couple drowns after Sunday's downpour in Accra

BY: Graphic Online

The bodies of four persons, including husband and wife military officers who drowned Sunday night have been retrieved from the gutters along the Tema-Accra motorway.

The couple, Staff Sergeant Arthur Jabez and Warrant Officer Sarah Kuadzi, were on a military pickup which was involved in an accident at Ashiaman during the rains on Sunday night.

Graphic Online's Della Russel Ocloo reports from Tema that, the bodies were retrieved from the big storm drain on the Tema motorway close to the Adjei Kojo bridge.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has confirmed that a total of seven people died following the about three-hour downpour on Sunday.

According to NADMO, four of the bodies were retrieved at Adjei Kojo in Ashaiman and another one at Odawna in Accra.

Sunday’s rains left many areas in Accra flooded.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) issued an earlier alert over the rains indicating that “a rainstorm at the southern portions of Togo is forecast to affect places in the southern half of the country.”

The rainstorm according to the Agency affected areas such as Kpetoe, Akatsi, Ho, Kpandu and its environs in the Volta Region.

In the Eastern Region, areas such as Koforidua, Begoro and Nkawkaw were also affected.

Dodowa, Amasama, Afienya and many areas in Accra also experienced the downpour.

Last week, a similar incident left five people dead in Accra.