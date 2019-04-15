Soldier couple drowns after Sunday's downpour in Accra

The bodies of four persons, including husband and wife military officers who drowned Sunday night have been retrieved from the gutters along the Tema-Accra motorway
.
Graphic Online's Della Russel Ocloo reports from Tema that, the bodies were retrieved from the big storm drain on the Tema motorway close to the Adjei Kojo bridge.
The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has confirmed that a total of seven people died following the about three-hour downpour on Sunday.
According to NADMO, four of the bodies were retrieved at Adjei Kojo in Ashaiman and another one at Odawna in Accra.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Related story: Seven confirmed dead after hours of rainfall
Sunday’s rains left many areas in Accra flooded.
REGISTER: Graphic Business Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) issued an earlier alert over the rains indicating that “a rainstorm at the southern portions of Togo is forecast to affect places in the southern half of the country.”
The rainstorm according to the Agency affected areas such as Kpetoe, Akatsi, Ho, Kpandu and its environs in the Volta Region.
In the Eastern Region, areas such as Koforidua, Begoro and Nkawkaw were also affected.
Dodowa, Amasama, Afienya and many areas in Accra also experienced the downpour.
Last week, a similar incident left five people dead in Accra.