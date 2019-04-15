Five suspects arrested in robbery attack that killed Chinese national at Suhum

The Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested five suspects in connection with the armed robbery attack at Asuboi near Suhum which led to the death of a Chinese national involved in the one district one factory project (1D1F) in that part of the region
.
The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police ( DSP), Mr Ebenezer Tetteh said the police had been on the heels of the suspects since the attack took place on Friday, April 12, 2019.
According to him, a team led by Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP), Mr Joseph Owusu and Mr Stephen Antwi in separate operations arrested the suspects who had earlier Friday morning visited the project site and imposed themselves as land guards.
Suspects
Two days after the grisly attack on April 14,
Later that same day, the police also arrested suspects Dennis Atta Kwabena Senior and Daniel Atta Kwabena Junior. They are twins, aged, 34. They were arrested at
“During a search in their respective rooms, one
"Suspects have since been detained to assist in Police investigation. Exhibits retained for further action”, DSP Tetteh said.
At Asuboi again, the police also arrested suspects Yegbe Saviour and Richard Offei alias Kwadjo Asuboi aged 22 and 26 years respectively. They were arrested
All the suspects are currently in Police custody assisting in the investigations, DSP Tetteh stated.
Background
Recounting the crime, DSP Tetteh explained that on April 12,
“The team quickly proceeded to the scene at Asuboi,
They had been robbed of valuables including seven mobile phones, 15,000 Chinese Yen, Gh¢37,000 and one HP laptop.
“Song Zhao Sheng aged 58 years now deceased who was hit on the head with a cement block sustained injuries on his head and was rushed to Suhum Government Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival”, he said.
DSP Tettey told Graphic Online that the team thoroughly combed the area but the robbers were not found. The scene was carefully inspected and photographed after inspection. “Enquiries were extended to Suhum Government Hospital where the body of deceased Song Zhao Sheng was inspected and found with a cut at the back of the head and with blood oozing from it.
Police protection
According to DSP Tetteh, the factory is sited at Asuboi which was politically under the Ayensuano District of the region but fell under the Suhum Police.
He further indicated that the top hierarchy of the regional police had met with the Chinese Ambassador and gave the assurance that everything was under control.