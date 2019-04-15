fbpx

Govt agencies owe NITA Ghc13m for Internet services

BY: Caroline Boateng
Minister Of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful
Ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) owe the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), GH¢13 million for Internet services provided.

That, is because, these agencies of government have assumed that they do not have to pay for data provided by another government agency, NITA, when they use it, the Minister Of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, stated this at an IT industry forum organised by the ministry and NITA in Accra on Monday, April 15.

She said this in her keynote address at the forum, which is to start consultations with partners in the sector on the full implementation of the Electronic Transaction 2008 (Act 772) as the government steadily endeavours to digitise its operations across all sectors.

The forum was on the theme: "The new NITA."

It brought together players in the IT space in both the public and private sectors.

