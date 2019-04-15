Govt agencies owe NITA Ghc13m for Internet services

Ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) owe the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), GH¢13 million for Internet services provided
.
She said this in her keynote address at the forum, which is to start consultations with partners in the sector on the full implementation of the Electronic Transaction 2008 (Act 772) as the government steadily endeavours to digitise its operations across all sectors.
The forum was on the theme: "The new NITA."
It brought together players in the IT space in both the public and private sectors.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
More to follow...
REGISTER: Graphic Business Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting