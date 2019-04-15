Five confirmed dead after hours of rainfall

Five people have been confirmed dead following about a 3-hour long downpour on Sunday.
According to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), four of the bodies were retrieved at Adjei Kojo in Ashaiman, and another one at Odorna.
Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, the Public Relations Officer of NADMO, George Awusi, said the body of a six-year-old who was believed to have been swept away by the flood waters at Sowutuom is yet to be retrieved.
“We are still searching for the child’s body. At Circle Odorna, two people drowned and one body has been found. It is actually about 5 people that are confirmed dead. Where the Army pickup fell, another body was found aside the three people in the bucket of the pickup,” he said.
Sunday’s rains left many areas in Accra flooded.
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) issued an earlier alert over the rains indicating that “a rainstorm at the southern portions of Togo is forecast to affect places in the southern half of the country.”
The rainstorm according to the Agency affected areas such as Kpetoe, Akatsi, Ho, Kpandu and its environs in the Volta Region.
In the Eastern Region, areas such as Koforidua, Begoro and Nkawkaw were also affected.
Dodowa, Amasama, Afienya and many areas in Accra also experienced the downpour.
Last week, a similar incident left five people dead in Accra.