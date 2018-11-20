Dr Obengfo operating illegally – Medical & Dental Council

The Medical and Dental Council of Ghana has advised the public not to seek medical services from the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre, otherwise known as the Obengfo Hospital because its operator, Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh has not held a valid registration to practise medicine since 2013
.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
“The public is reminded that council established, as part of its regulatory action that Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh faculty-Obengfo Hospital situated at Weija in Accra and is operating unlawfully and on account of public health and safety concerns and with the assistance of the assistance of the police and in accordance with law, the Obengfo Hospital situated at Weija, Accra was closed down by council on three (3) different occasions,” the notice stated.
“It has again come to the attention of the council that Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh, without lawful authority, has reopened his facility to the members of the public.”
“The council wishes to notify the public, and notice whereby given, that Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh has no valid registration to practise medicine in Ghana and his facility has been closed down on the account of public health and safety concerns,” the notice stated.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Related Articles
Obengfo’s murder case goes for A-G’s advice
Dr Obengfo struggles to execute bail
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Obengfo granted bail for no license case but still in custody for murder charge
Court orders hospital to produce Obengfo to stand trial
Obengfo boss charged with operating without licence
Dr Obeng-Andoh and a cleaner at the Obengfo Hospital, Edward Amponsah, were arraigned before court for the death of the Deputy Director of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan (NEIP), Ms Stacy Offei Darko.
Ms Darko allegedly passed away at the facility on May 21, 2018, after undergoing a procedure known as liposuction and fat transfer surgery allegedly performed by the doctor.
Dr Obeng-Andoh has been provisionally charged with murder, while Amponsah has been charged with impersonation for allegedly posing as Ms Darko’s elder brother and depositing her body at another hospital.
The embattled medical officer is currently on bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties, of which one must be justified. Amponsah is also on bail in the sum of GH¢20,000 with two sureties.