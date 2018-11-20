CHRAJ commends GJA for reporting journalist to police

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has commended the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for reporting one of its own to the police for alleged extortion and blackmail.
The Commissioner of CHRAJ, Mr Joseph Whittal said, the action by the GJA was an encouraging sign that the fight against corruption was now being understood as a duty for all.
On November 15, 2018, the Daily Graphic published that the GJA had reported Nana Okyere Gyampa to the CID for alleged extortion and the blackmail of the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).
Collective fight
In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Whittal said the reporting of Nana Okyere Gyampa to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) by the GJA showed that one of the principles of the National Anti-Corruptiom Action Plan (NACAP), which was the collective fight against corruption, was now accepted and being acted upon.
“This action by the GJA should be replicated by all professional bodies and organisations,” Mr Whital urged.
“One must not see corruption happen and ask, where is CHRAJ? Where is the police? Where is the Special Prosecutor?” he added.
Posing such questions, he said meant that one did not understand that the fight against corruption in the country was a collective effort, with each and every Ghanaian being part in the campaign against corruption.
“The GJA’s action, I must say, is a milestone in the fight against corruption in the country,” Mr Whittal emphasised.
Background
Nana Gyampa, a reporter of Accra FM, a subsidiary of the Class Media Group, is alleged to have demanded GH¢5 million from the MD of the ECG to “drop” a negative story against the company.
When interrogated by the GJA on November 13, 2018, Nana Gyampa is alleged to have admitted to the unethical behaviour, according to the GJA in a statement released on Thursday about the matter.
The journalist, after his interrogation was said to have sent the MD a WhatsApp message on November 14, 2018, threatening to go ahead with the publication for going to the GJA.
Meanwhile, Nana Gyampa has been interdicted by his employers pending their investigations.
Writer’s email: caroline.boateng@graphic.
com.g
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana