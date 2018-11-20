Woyome dragged to court by UT bank receivers

Businessman Mr Alfred Agbesi Woyome has joined the class of alleged debtors of defunct UT bank with the receivers of the bank suing him over Gh¢9,461,505.81 unpaid loans.
Joined to the suit as other defendants are a quarry company, Anator Quarry Company Limited, Anator Holding Company Limited, and another individual, Dr Michael Kofi Amedi.
Mr Woyome and Dr Amedi were named as directors of the companies in the suit filed at the Commercial Division of the Accra High Court
The receivers, Mr Vish Ashiagbor and Mr Eric Nana Nipah, are seeking an order from the court for a refund of Gh¢9,461,505.81 being what they said were various loans that the bank granted to the quarry company.
Among other reliefs, the plaintiffs are seeking payment of a five per cent monthly interest on the loan which should be calculated from May 13, 2014, which was the date the bank and the defendants consolidated the loans and agreed terms of payment.
They also want an order from the court directing the sale of Mr Woyome’s house at Kpehe in Accra and another building at East Legon Extension, which is the headquarters of the company.
The plaintiffs said the two buildings were used as collateral in securing the loans.
Statement of claim
The statement of claim of the plaintiffs avers that the bank granted various loans to the company over a period of time.
It said on May 13, 2014, the bank entered into an agreement with the defendants to consolidate the loans, which amounted to Gh¢9,461,505.81, with a monthly interest rate of five per cent starting from the date of execution of the agreement.
“The first defendant (Anator Quarry) convenanted to finish paying the said consolidated loan and the interest payable within a period of twenty four months.
“Although the agreed tenure of the said loan had long lapsed, the defendants have failed, refused and/or neglected to pay the said loan and the interest payable, notwithstanding several demands made on them by the plaintiffs,” It said.
Alleged fraud
The plaintiffs also accused Mr Woyome of collecting the loans in a manner that was tainted with fraud.
According to them, the bank was made to believe that the loans were meant for the operations of the quarry company but in fact they were meant for the personal benefit of Mr Woyome.
Litany of suits
Mr Ashiagbor and Mr Nipah, who are also receivers of another defunct bank, Capital Bank, have embarked on a litany of suits seeking to retrieve loans that they say created a hole in the finances of the two banks leading to their insolvency.
So far, the receivers have dragged about 20 shareholders, directors and other individuals who they say have breached the requisite laws or have failed to repay loans owed the banks, leading to their insolvency
