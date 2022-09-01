The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), the Rt. Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, has advised the youth to use social media responsibly.
According to him: “It is actually a disgrace to our social values, and to any serious country when the citizenry, particularly young people, just start insulting people on social media because they think that is what democracy means.”“Democracy does not mean that you just go on air and insult people,” he noted. The moderator also stressed the need for the elderly to accord the youth the requisite respect, urging them to give the younger generation what was due to them in relation to the nation’s development processes.
Event
The Rt. Rev. Mante made the appeal during the dedication of the Mount Moriah Presbyterian Church at Adiebeba, a suburb of Kumasi, on Sunday, August 28, 2022.“I know of big countries like Japan, Singapore, where people really respect one another, people put their hands before their back, bow before people before they even say a word,” the man of God stated.
Humility, hardwork, honesty
Prof. Mante who carved his speech in three areas - humility, hardwork and honesty, said these values were needed as a people as far as the socio-economic development of the country was concerned.
Chapel dedication
The Moderator, together with Reverend Benson Osafo Kantanka, the Asante Presbytery Chairperson, earlier unveiled a plaque to officially inaugurate the church building.
After officially handing over the keys to the building to Rev. Kantanka , he urged the leadership of the church to ensure that the facility was used for its intended purpose.
“ Presbyterian church buildings are for only church activities”, the moderator said.
He charged the congregation to continue to preach the word, and make the church more attractive to the community, saying that increasing the church’s current two services to four was achievable.
Brief history
The church, which occupies five plots of land freely given by the then Asantehene, Otumfuo Opokuware II, was started in 1992 but in 2003, it was redesigned and expanded to meet the increasing demand of the growing congregation.
The first sermon performed in the church was conducted by Reverend S.E.Kwaah, and in attendance were Nana Akwasi Boakye, the Odikro of Toase, and Nana Kwaku Anti, the Odikro of Adiebeba, and the people of Adiebeba.
After the service, 60 people were converted.