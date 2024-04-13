Volta Lake Transport Company seeks support from Exim bank

Daniel Kenu Business News Apr - 13 - 2024 , 11:11

The Volta Lake Transport Company Limited (VLTCL), operators of pontoons on the Volta Lake, is sourcing a loan from Exim Bank to procure new ferries to enhance economic activities of people living along the lake.

It would also help the company fix breakdown vessels on the river, especially Agordeke to Kpando stretch of the lake, rehabilitate the Ekye landing port and also construct additional landing ports at Agordeke and Kpando.

The Chief Executive Officer CEO of VOLTCL, Rose Appiah Okyere, made this known at a stakeholder engagement at Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

The meeting, which was at the instance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Afram Plains North, Betty Nana Efua Krosbi Mensah, was attended by the MP for Afram Plains South, Joseph Appiah Boateng and district chief executives (DCEs) of Afram Plains North and South.

Their discussions focused on addressing recent challenges facing ferry services and how to provide an immediate to long-term solutions to enhance water transport in the area.

Challenges

Ms Okyere highlighted challenges in the sector to include maintenance of obsolete ferries due to difficulties in sourcing spare parts.

And among the key decisions taken at the meeting were how to enhance the speed and movement of the ferry which plies Agordeke to other communities to enable commuters plan their journeys effectively.

The MP for Afram Plains North told the Daily Graphic that the meeting also discussed about the lack of electricity at the Agordeke landing port.

Mrs Mensah said VLTCL, a subsidiary of the Volta River Authority, had opted to purchase a standard solar energy system.

She expressed hope that the solar system would be in full operation by the end of September this year.

Sacrifices

Mrs Mensah said the Afram Plains had contributed significantly to the construction of the Akosombo Dam by sacrificing communities and farmlands for national benefit.

"However, it remains among the least beneficiaries in terms of electricity and proper transport systems.

“We are, therefore, calling on the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Transport and other stakeholders to, as a matter of urgency, prioritise improvement of infrastructure at Afram Plains to foster economic growth and development to solidify its role as a food basket for the country," she said.